KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 6, 2024

509-J students go back to classes this morning after a 4-day weekend. At the Warm Springs K-8, middle school students are doing iReady Testing this week.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving roast beef with red potatoes and carrots from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

The Warm Springs Boys and Girls Club is closed today. It will return to normal hours tomorrow after school.

Today in Madras High School Sports – boys basketball teams are hosting Estacada. JV-2 will play at 4:00, JV at 5:30 and Varsity at 7pm. Listen to the varsity game live on KWSO.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets on Wednesdays in Room 6. Tomorrow’s meeting will be held after school. All students are welcome to join for arts & crafts, guest speakers, food, raffles & more.

The Community Health Program is having walk-in vaccine clinics for tribal employees and community members who are not eligible for primary care at I.H.S. or are not members of a federally recognized tribe. There is a clinic tomorrow from 1-4pm and February 13th from 1-4pm. Flu and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available. Check in at the Community Health window at the Health and Wellness Center for the vaccine clinic. If these times do not work for you, call 541-553-2352 to schedule a time.

The 2024 Simnasho Traditional Powwow is this Friday and Saturday at the Simnasho Longhouse. On Friday, there will be a light dinner at 4:30. The time for new joiners is 6:00 and grand entry will be at 7. On Saturday, youth grand entry is at 1:00. The evening session will start around 6:30. For vendor information, call Sandra Greene 541-325-1839 and all other powwow info email austin.greene@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Recreation is having an office decorating contest for Valentine’s Day. The theme this year is “Show Your NDN Lov’n for Community Activities.” Judging will begin February 12th and trophies awarded on February 14th.

A Wasco Chieftainship meeting will be held on Monday February 12th at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a light meal at 6pm and the meeting will follow at 7.

There is a movie night at Madras Cinema 5 featuring the film “Selma” being co-sponsored by Papalaxsimisha & PIRS by SriPonya on Thursday, February 15th. The film will start at 6:30pm and a panel will follow. The movie, popcorn and a drink will be provided for free.

The Miss Warm Springs Pageant is on Friday, February 16th at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 6pm and the pageant will begin at 7. They are still seeking young ladies 18-24 for candidates. For additional information and applications, contact Sandra Danzuka or Minnie Yahtin at the Tribal Council office.