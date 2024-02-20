The CTWS Chu’ush Project Meeting

The Chu’ush Team will be holding a meeting to inform the community about the Chu’ush Project.

Pacific source and Columbia Gorge Health council are continuing to work with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Health and Welfare committee, Emergency Preparedness, Prevention and Fire & Safety to help find reliable, cost effective, and sustainable solutions for distribution and access to safe drinking water.

On March 1st 2024 from 5:30-7pm, there will be a meeting in the Social Hall at the Warm Springs Community wellness center. This meeting will provide information and demonstrations of water filters for homes and community locations. There will be a meal and a place to sign up to receive a water filter.

Agenda:

-Opening Song and Prayer

-Meal

-Information and demonstrations for water filters

-opportunity to sign up to receive a water filter.

“The Chu’ush Team has been working diligently to get clear drinking water into the homes on the Warm Springs Reservation. Over the past year we worked closely with the Confederated tribes of Warm Springs health and Welfare Committee; Emergency Preparedness; and Fire and Safety to create a way that is cost effective; replicable; and sustainable. “