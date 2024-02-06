Event Flyers

WS Senior Program – Feb 2024

The Senior Wellness Center has activities planned for the month of February.

Senior Meal is Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Fridays at noon.  You can find the menu HERE

Remember Senior Fitness Class is Mondays & Thursdays from 10:45-11:45.  A light meal is served to participants.

 It’s Warm Springs Senior Program Elder Movie Night Tue, Feb 6, 2024.  Call 541-553-3313 to sign up.  The Senior Program will start picking up Elders at 2 this afternoon.  Each individual Elder is responsible to purchase their own $5 ticket into the movie and their own snacks.

