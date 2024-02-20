New open positions and events for Warm Springs Early Childhood Education

The Warm Springs, Early Childhood Education department is currently seeking qualified staff to fill vacant positions. Right now, several Head Start positions are being advertised with more to be posted soon.

Across the region there is a need for qualified child development staff for daycare programs, as well as Head Start preschool.

There are several programs that can provide support to anyone interested in a career in early childhood. NeighborImpact, Mountain Star Relief Nursery and COCC are all great resources.

To apply for a position to work at Warm Springs ECE you can visit the Warm Springs Tribes website and click on jobs or stop by the HR department at the tribal administration building.

In relation to Early Childhood Education, there will be an ECE Family Fun Information Fair Wednesday Feb. 21st 3-6pm in Pod B. Where you can, learn about local programs and resources, offer input, and participate in family surveys.