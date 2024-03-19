Cannabis Referendum rescheduled for June

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has approved a resolution to extend the date for the Cannabis Referendum by approximately 60 days. Tribal Council approved a resolution for the change on Monday.

The Warm Springs Cannabis Referendum has been rescheduled from April 3rd to June 5th to allow time for the election process to proceed.

The referendum will ask eligible voters of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to decide to approve or not approve the following: