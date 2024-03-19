Cannabis Referendum rescheduled for June

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has approved a resolution to extend the date for the Cannabis Referendum by approximately 60 days. Tribal Council approved a resolution for the change on Monday.
The Warm Springs Cannabis Referendum has been rescheduled from April 3rd to June 5th to allow time for the election process to proceed.
The referendum will ask eligible voters of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to decide to approve or not approve the following:
Shall the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation (“Tribe”) authorize the Tribal Council to:
Allow, license, regulate and operate a Tribally-owned retail sales facility to be located on-reservation and/or on-trust land for sales of marijuana and related products for the legal possession and use of small quantities of marijuana by adults 21 years of age or older on-reservation.