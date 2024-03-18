KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 19, 2024

Tribal Council will convene today. The agenda items this morning are Indian Head Casino and Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises. This afternoon’s items are Tribal Youth Council, Papalaxsimisha and COIC Bus.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. Join the next group meetings today at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving baked salmon from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets on Wednesdays in Room 6. Tomorrow’s meeting will be held after school. Contact Jillisa Suppah if you have questions.

Warm Springs ECE will have a Family Information Fair tomorrow from 3-6pm. Programs will be set up in B-Pod and in the hallway.

Warm Springs Community Action Team will begin a Pathways Home Native Homeownership financial education series of classes tomorrow. The classes are available in person or on Zoom. IDA participants for buying a home are required to complete this course. Call 541-553-3148 to sign up.

Central Oregon Community College will be doing GED class orientations for spring term in Warm Springs at the Culture and Heritage building this Wednesday and Thursday from 12-3pm, and again on April 2nd and 3rd. Spring term GED classes in Warm Springs will be Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays.

The Warm Springs K8 Family Science Night for all Kinder-8th grade students is tomorrow from 4-6pm. There will be science experiments for all ages, the 7th & 8th grade science fair and dinner.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team has a Youth Workforce Development Opportunity for up to 4 youth ages 14-18. The Grow with Google Learning Stipends provide the chance to get paid to learn. The deadline to apply is tomorrow. For more information contact Sara Dowty.

Culture & Heritage Committee is inviting all traditional food gatherers to dinner and a meeting tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 5pm and the meeting a 6. Traditional food gatherers are asked to attend to share about the teachings you have about taking care of oneself and the foods.

Parents are fundraising to cover costs of the 2024 Head Start Graduation. They are accepting donations of bottle and cans. Bags can be dropped off at the ECE front office weekdays from 8-4.

The “Healing our Spirts & Lands” Round Dance is this Friday & Saturday at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center. Round Dance begins at 7:00 both evenings. All singers and dancers are welcome. No outside vendors are allowed. For more information, contact Collin & Ina Chief.

Tananawit, A Community of Local Artists, would like to invite Warm Springs tribal youth to join in 2 days of creating, learning and fun at its 2nd annual Lil’ Creative Natives Youth Art Fair. Youth will have their choice of each station taught by Warm Springs tribal culture bearers. It’s March 27th & 28th from 10-3 both days and open to you age 10 through high school. Space is limited. Sign up by calling Natalie Kirk 541-553-3249.