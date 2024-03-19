KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 20, 2024

On the agenda this morning for the Warm Springs Tribal Council: Kah-Nee-Ta Update with Jim Souers; and 101 Joint Health with Mike Collins & Caroline Cruz.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Beef enchiladas are on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Central Oregon Community College is doing GED class orientations for spring term in Warm Springs at the Culture and Heritage building today and tomorrow from 12-3pm. They will be done again on April 2nd and 3rd. Spring term GED classes in Warm Springs will be Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays from 12-3.

A women’s crafting circle meets twice a month in Warm Springs. It’s a time to visit and bring your own crafts to work on in the company of other women. The next craft circle meets today from noon to 1:30 and from 5:30 to 7pm at the Papalaxsimisha office, which is the white building next to the Warm Springs Library.

Warm Springs ECE is having a Family Information Fair this afternoon from 3-6pm. Programs will be set up in B-Pod and in the hallway.

The Warm Springs K8 Family Science Night for all Kinder-8th grade students is today from 4-6pm. There will be science experiments for all ages, the 7th & 8th grade science fair and dinner.

Warm Springs Community Action Team will begin a Pathways Home Native Homeownership financial education series of classes today. The classes are available in person or on Zoom. IDA participants for buying a home are required to complete this course. Call 541-553-3148 to sign up.

Culture & Heritage Committee is inviting all traditional food gatherers to dinner and a meeting this evening at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 5pm and the meeting a 6. Traditional food gatherers are asked to attend to share about the teachings you have about taking care of oneself and the foods.

Papalaxsimisha’s Winter Language Series focusing on food, language and community meets tomorrow at the Simnasho Longhouse from 5:30-7:30.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

An Easter treats family drive-thru event will be held on Thursday, March 28th in the Warm Springs Community Center parking lot. Parents/guardians can drive-thru and pick up treats for your family Easter celebration from noon until 3 that day. This is an alcohol and drug-free event sponsored by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Health & Human Services.

The Mt Hood Meadows Tribal Ski and Snowboard Day is the Friday of Spring Break, March 29th. You can download forms to complete to participate at https://kwso.org/ by clicking on the events tab. For more information, email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

The “Rejoice with Our Youth Round Dance” is coming up March 29-30 at the Warm Springs Tribal Youth Center, beginning at 7 both nights. All singers and dancers are welcome. Interested vendors should call/text 541-410-3293.

The Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corp is hiring young people ages 16-18 in Central Oregon for 8 weeks of natural resources conservation work on their first ever Tribal Youth Affinity Crew. The crew will run June 24-August 15 Monday through Thursday. Learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/.