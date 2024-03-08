ECE Spirit Week & March Happenings

At Warm Springs ECE there are good things happening for kids and families.

As the programs are in the process of hiring additional staff to work toward building back capacity, activities continue.

Monday, March 11 Noon – Head Start Graduation Meeting – C Pod

· Week of March 11th – Spirit Week

o 11th – Dr. Seuss Day – dress like your favorite Dr. Seuss Character or bring your favorite Dr. Seuss book

o 12th – Pajama Day – Be comfy all day by wearing your PJs!

o 13th – Stuffed Animal Day – Bring your favorite stuffed animal to school and participate in our animal parade.

o 14th – Exercise Day – Wear clothes for working out! (Exercise Class for Head Start and Striders – C Pod 9-11:30)

o 15th – Wear Green Day – Anything green goes – the more green attire you have, the better!

Starting on Monday March 18th – Warm Springs Culture & Heritage will host regalia making for ECE Families on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3-6pm. This can be for our Head Start kids to have an outfit to wear for their graduation in June or just for families who would like to create outfits for their children.

· Wednesday, March 20th – Family Info Fair – B Pod and Hallway 3-6pm

· Friday, March 22nd – Easter Egg Hunt for Head Start Classrooms