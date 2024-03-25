Greetings From Warm Springs mural project underway

The Warm Springs Community Action Team Commissary Project received a grant from Visit Central Oregon for a “Greetings From… Central Oregon” mural project.

Every town in Central Oregon has a “Greeting from…” mural and now Warm Springs will have one, too.

Starla Green is the Commissary General Manager, and said they chose to have the mural completed by local artists and make it unique to our community. Artists Charlene Dimmick, Winona Garrison, and Alyssia Scott designed the mural and are in the process of bringing it to life.

The project was delayed due to the extreme winter weather. So now they are pushing through to get it completed.