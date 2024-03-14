KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 15, 2024

It’s the final day of Spirit Week at Warm Springs ECE. Today is Wear Green Day – Anything green goes – the more green attire you have, the better!

For senior lunch today, chicken posole is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Parents are fundraising to cover costs of the 2024 Head Start Graduation. They are accepting donations of bottle and cans. Bags can be dropped off at the ECE front office weekdays from 8-4.

Madras High School Theatre presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Performances are at 7pm tonight & Saturday and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2. Tickets are available online and at the door.

The Spring 2024 Caldera Scholarship is open now. Caldera Youth Program alumni are eligible to apply. Scholarship funds are intended to cover tuition at trade school or college, are based on need and are paid directly to the school or institution. The scholarship is not a competition. Any Caldera Arts Youth Program alumni who apply and meet the application requirements will have their applications evaluated to determine the amount of money they will receive. To be eligible, you must have been involved with Caldera Arts for at least 2 years. Applications are due March 18th. Here is the LINK to the application.

There’s a Small Business Resource Fair on Monday, March 18th at Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise. It’s an opportunity to discuss and assess your business needs to start, scale and grow your small business. Participants can come and go as you please. Lunch and dinner will be provided. There is time set aside for both community and private business discussions to address your personal business needs. Group discussions are from 11am-1pm and 4-6pm. 1-4pm is the time to personally connect with Reinventing Rural Ambassadors and Community Action Team members to discuss your personal business needs.

Warm Springs Community Action Team will begin a Pathways Home Native Homeownership financial education series of classes on March 20th. The classes are available in person or on Zoom. IDA participants for buying a home are required to complete this course. Call 541-553-3148 to sign up.

A community production of the Wizard of Oz will bring youth from Prineville and Madras together for auditions in spring, rehearsals every other weekend in April – July, and they’ll do two performances at the Madras Performing Arts Center, August 3 and August 4. All are welcome to participate with roles ranging from stage crew, munchkins, lead roles, and more. This is for youth ages 9-15. Casting Auditions are March 23 and 24, noon to 4 p.m. (a role will be found for everyone). There is a fee. LINK TO ENROLL.

Warm Springs Recreation will host the Spring Break 2024 “Easter is Upon Us” Social Powwow and Drummerz Jam on Monday March 25th. There will be a potluck at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30 in the Community Center gym.

An Easter treats family drive-thru event will be held on Thursday, March 28th in the Warm Springs Community Center parking lot. Parents/guardians can drive-thru and pick up treats for your family Easter celebration from noon until 3 that day. This is an alcohol and drug-free event sponsored by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Health & Human Services.

The Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corp is hiring young people ages 16-18 in Central Oregon for 8 weeks of natural resources conservation work on their first ever Tribal Youth Affinity Crew. The crew will run June 24-August 15 Monday through Thursday. Learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/.