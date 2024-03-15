KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 16, 2024

Memorials will be held today for Minnie Charley, Calvin Charley, JoAnne Casey & Sally Medina. Stone settings for Minnie & Calvin are at 8 this morning at the Simnasho Cemetery. A meal and giveaway will follow at the Hehe Longhouse.

Madras High School Theatre will have performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream today at 2 and 7pm, and a final performance Sunday at 2:00. Tickets are available online and at the door.

This Sunday from 9am to 6pm there will be a Walk-In Medical Clinic in the Community Center Parking Lot. This service is being provided by Medical Teams International in collaboration with Warm Springs Managed Care. This will be for medical care as well as Dental Care. There will be door gifts available, Trailblazer merchandise and other personal protective equipment.

Warm Springs K-8 spring sports begin on Monday, March 18th. Practices for Soccer and Track & Field will start that day and are open to all 6th-8th grade students who have a current physical on file and paperwork signed and returned to the office.

The Warm Springs Senior Program has set May 10th as the date for the 2024 Honor Elders Day – celebrating tribal, local and visiting elders. The theme is going to be “Peanuts” – so think Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Woodstock, etc. The first planning meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 18th at 2pm at the Senior Building. They would like to discuss time & location, donations, volunteers, games, recognitions and gift ideas.

The Spring 2024 Caldera Scholarship is open now. Caldera Youth Program alumni are eligible to apply. Scholarship funds are intended to cover tuition at trade school or college, are based on need and are paid directly to the school or institution. The scholarship is not a competition. Any Caldera Arts Youth Program alumni who apply and meet the application requirements will have their applications evaluated to determine the amount of money they will receive. To be eligible, you must have been involved with Caldera Arts for at least 2 years. Applications are due March 18th. CALDERA SCHOLARSHIP

Central Oregon Community College will be doing GED class orientations for spring term in Warm Springs at the Culture and Heritage building on Wednesday March 20th and Thursday March 21st from 12-3pm. They will be done again on April 2nd and 3rd from noon til 3. Spring term GED classes in Warm Springs will be Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays from 12-3.

The Warm Springs K8 Family Science Night for all Kinder-8th grade students is on Wednesday, March 20th from 4-6pm. There will be science experiments for all ages, the 7th & 8th grade science fair and dinner.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

Culture & Heritage Committee is inviting all traditional food gatherers to dinner and a meeting on Wednesday March 20th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 5pm and the meeting a 6. Traditional food gatherers are asked to attend to share about the teachings you have about taking care of oneself and the foods.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is looking for old, unwanted non-running cars for training purposes. Fire & Safety personnel will pick them up and get rid of them after training. They do not need titles, only a signed release form. Contact Warm Springs Fire & Safety if you’re interested.

The Mt Hood Meadows Tribal Ski and Snowboard Day is the Friday of Spring Break, March 29th. You can download forms to complete to participate at https://kwso.org by clicking on the events tab. For more information, email sue.matters@wstribes.org.