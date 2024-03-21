KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 22, 2024

For senior lunch today, chicken & rice is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

The Miss Warm Springs Pageant is this evening at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 6pm and the pageant will begin at 7.

The “Healing our Spirts & Lands” Round Dance is taking place at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center this weekend. Round Dance begins at 7:00 both tonight and tomorrow evening. All singers and dancers are welcome. No outside vendors are allowed. For more information, contact Collin & Ina Chief.

A community production of the Wizard of Oz will bring youth from Prineville and Madras together for auditions in spring, rehearsals every other weekend from April thru July, and they’ll do two performances at the Madras Performing Arts Center, August 3rd & 4th. All are welcome to participate with roles ranging from stage crew, munchkins, lead roles, and more. This is for youth ages 9-15. Casting Auditions are this Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. (a role will be found for everyone). There is a fee. Find enrollment details HERE.

It’s spring break next week for 509-J schools.

All Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Programs will be closed next week.

Warm Springs Recreation will host the Spring Break 2024 “Easter is Upon Us” Social Powwow and Drummerz Jam on Monday. There will be a potluck at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30 in the Community Center gym.

The Mt Hood Meadows Tribal Ski and Snowboard Day is the Friday of Spring Break, March 29th. You can download forms to complete to participate at https://kwso.org/ by clicking the “events” tab. For more information, email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Site is still taking appointments. Call to set up an appointment 541-553-3148. Tax preparation slots in Warm Springs are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you live in Madras, you can pick up a tax envelope/interview intake packet at the Madras Chamber of Commerce. Call 541-475-2350 if you have questions about that.

The Range & Ag Department will host a Horse Castration Clinic. It’s free to Tribal Members and sponsored by Oregon State Veterinary School and Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources. It’s on Saturday April 6th at the Rodeo Grounds. Help with horse transportation is available and spots are limited. There will also be a Horse Teeth Floating Clinic on May 11th. For information and to reserve a spot for either, call Suzi Miller 541-553-2007.