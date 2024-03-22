KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 23, 2024

The “Healing our Spirts & Lands” Round Dance continues this evening at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center. Round Dance begins at 7:00. All singers and dancers are welcome.

All Warm Springs ECE programs will be closed the week of Spring Break 3/25-29.

Warm Springs Recreation has will be open for kids for Spring Break next week. They have some special events planned as well. The color run is on Monday. Rec is taking kids on a Snow Shoeing field trip to Timberline Lodge on Wednesday. And on Friday next week is a Salmon Designing Contest and Barbecue.

Warm Springs Prevention’s Spring Kid’s Carnival is on Tuesday, March 26th from 6-8pm in the old school gym. There will be games and prizes for the whole family.

Tananawit, A Community of Local Artists, would like to invite Warm Springs tribal youth to join in 2 days of creating, learning and fun at its 2nd annual Lil’ Creative Natives Youth Art Fair. Youth will have their choice of each station taught by Warm Springs tribal culture bearers. It’s March 27th & 28th from 10-3 both days and open to you age 10 through high school. Space is limited. Sign up by calling Natalie Kirk 541-553-3249.

An Easter treats family drive-thru event will be held on Thursday, March 28th in the Warm Springs Community Center parking lot. Parents/guardians can drive-thru and pick up treats for your family Easter celebration from noon until 3 that day. This is an alcohol and drug-free event sponsored by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Health & Human Services.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a Youth Job Fair that will include employers that are hiring youth for the summer. It’s on April 12th, 10am to 4pm in the old elementary school gymnasium.

The Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corp is hiring young people ages 16-18 in Central Oregon for 8 weeks of natural resources conservation work on their first ever Tribal Youth Affinity Crew. The crew will run June 24-August 15 Monday through Thursday. Learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/.