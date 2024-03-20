KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 21, 2024

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Central Oregon Community College is doing GED class orientations for spring term in Warm Springs at the Culture and Heritage building today from noon until 3. They will be done again on April 2nd and 3rd. Spring term GED classes in Warm Springs will be Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays from 12-3.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Papalaxsimisha’s Winter Language Series focusing on food, language and community meets tonight at the Simnasho Longhouse from 5:30-7:30.

The Miss Warm Springs Pageant is tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 6pm and the pageant will begin at 7.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is looking for old, unwanted non-running cars for training purposes. Fire & Safety personnel will pick them up and get rid of them after training. They do not need titles, only a signed release form. Contact Warm Springs Fire & Safety if you’re interested.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced vacancies on the Telco Board of Directors, the Tribal Employment Rights (TERO) Commission and the Education Committee. Interested applicants must apply by Friday, April 5th no later than 5pm. Submit letters of interest & resumes to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

First Nations Vet & Fences for Fido are doing free spay/neuter clinics in Warm Springs this April. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There is no cost for services and registration is required. Clinics will be held at Fire & Safety on April 20th and 21st. Services will include Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication. Register ONLINE or by calling ‪(503) 451-0765.

Tananawit, A Community of Local Artists, would like to invite Warm Springs tribal youth to join in 2 days of creating, learning and fun at its 2nd annual Lil’ Creative Natives Youth Art Fair. Youth will have their choice of each station taught by Warm Springs tribal culture bearers. It’s March 27th & 28th from 10-3 both days and open to you age 10 through high school. Space is limited. Sign up by calling Natalie Kirk 541-553-3249.