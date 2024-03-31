KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 1, 2024

It’s late start Monday for all 509-J schools. Students start 90 minutes later than usual.

At Warm Springs ECE – the Head Start Day Care kids will be moving to B Pod classrooms today for Mondays and afternoons after Head Start. Families can access B Pod through the ECE Main Entrance.

There is a Head Start Policy Council Meeting today at noon at the ECE Office.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The monthly Native Aspirations meeting is today from noon – 1:30 p.m in the Community Wellness Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided,

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is looking for old, unwanted non-running cars for training purposes. Fire & Safety personnel will pick them up and get rid of them after training. They do not need titles, only a signed release form. Contact Warm Springs Fire & Safety if you’re interested.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is now open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Central Oregon Community College will be doing GED class orientations for spring term in Warm Springs at the Culture and Heritage building Tuesday and Wednesday from noon til 3. Spring term GED classes in Warm Springs will be Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays from 12-3.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. Join the group meeting tomorrow at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

The Oregon Perinatal Collaborative is looking to connect with Black, Indigenous, and Pacific Islander mothers and birthing people who have experienced severe hypertension and/or preeclampsia during pregnancy, birth, or postpartum. Wednesday, April 3rd, there is a 2 hour Online Focus Group with 6 to 10 participants. They need Indigenous representation. Participants will receive a $100 visa gift card. You can register ONLINE.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

The Range & Ag Department will host a Horse Castration Clinic. It’s free to Tribal Members and sponsored by Oregon State Veterinary School and Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources. It’s on Saturday April 6th at the Rodeo Grounds. Help with horse transportation is available and spots are limited. There will also be a Horse Teeth Floating Clinic on May 11th. For information and to reserve a spot for either, call Suzi Miller 541-553-2007.

The Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome event is coming up Thursday May 2nd from 4-6pm. Families can register their children who will be 5 on or before September 1st for kindergarten, meet the teachers and learn more about the kinder program at the K8. If you miss the welcome event, you can register your incoming kindergartener in the school office.