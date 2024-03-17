KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 18, 2024

It’s late start Monday for all 509-J schools. Students start 90 minutes later than usual.

At the Warm Springs K-8 ELPA Make Up Testing for 3 rd , 4 th & 5 th graders is happening this week

, 4 & 5 graders is happening this week K-8 spring sports practices for Soccer and Track & Field begin today and are open to all 6th-8th grade students who have a current physical on file and paperwork signed and returned to the office.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet today. This morning the Secretary-Treasurer will give his update and present the April agenda, travel delegations, review of minutes and draft resolutions. This afternoon will be enrollments, and updates from Indian Health Service, the Health & Human Services Branch and Managed Care.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is now open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

The Warm Springs Senior Program has set May 10th as the date for the 2024 Honor Elders Day – celebrating tribal, local and visiting elders. The theme is going to be “Peanuts” – so think Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Woodstock, etc. The first planning meeting is today at 2:00 at the Senior Building. They would like to discuss time & location, donations, volunteers, games, recognitions and gift ideas.

There’s a Brucellosis (Bangs) Cattle Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday March 26th at the rodeo grounds. They can also administer a dewormer. Contact Scott Duggan by today to let him know the number of animals you will have, 541-480-3091.

A “Wasco People’s Meeting” will be held today at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will start at 5:30.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Site is taking appointments. Call to set up an appointment 541-553-3148. Tax preparation slots in Warm Springs are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you live in Madras, you can pick up a tax envelope/interview intake packet at the Madras Chamber of Commerce. Call 541-475-2350 if you have questions about that.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. Join the next group meeting tomorrow at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

A community production of the Wizard of Oz will bring youth from Prineville and Madras together for auditions in spring, rehearsals every other weekend in April – July, and they’ll do two performances at the Madras Performing Arts Center, August 3 and August 4. All are welcome to participate with roles ranging from stage crew, munchkins, lead roles, and more. This is for youth ages 9-15. Casting Auditions are March 23 and 24, noon to 4 p.m. (a role will be found for everyone). There is a fee to ENROLL.

The Mt Hood Meadows Tribal Ski and Snowboard Day is the Friday of Spring Break, March 29th. You can download forms to complete to participate at https://kwso.org/ by clicking on the events tab. For more information, email sue.matters@wstribes.org.