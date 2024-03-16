KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 17, 2024

Today from 9am to 6pm there will be a Walk-In Medical Clinic in the Community Center Parking Lot. This service is being provided by Medical Teams International in collaboration with Warm Springs Managed Care. This will be for medical care as well as Dental Care. There will be door gifts available, Trailblazer merchandise and other personal protective equipment.

There is Sports Agility Training for youth at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym today. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30.

Madras High School Theatre’s final performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream is today at 2:00 at the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available online and at the door.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Warm Springs K-8 spring sports begin tomorrow. Practices for Soccer and Track & Field will start that day and are open to all 6th-8th grade students who have a current physical on file and paperwork signed and returned to the office.

There’s a Brucellosis (Bangs) Cattle Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday March 26th. They can also administer a dewormer. Contact Scott Duggan by tomorrow let him know the number of animals you will have, 541-480-3091.

A “Wasco People’s Meeting” will be held tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will start at 5:30.

The Warm Springs Senior Program has set May 10th as the date for the 2024 Honor Elders Day – celebrating tribal, local and visiting elders. The theme is going to be “Peanuts” – so think Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Woodstock, etc. The first planning meeting is tomorrow at 2pm at the Senior Building. They would like to discuss time & location, donations, volunteers, games, recognitions and gift ideas.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Central Oregon Community College will be doing GED class orientations for spring term in Warm Springs at the Culture and Heritage building this Wednesday and Thursday from 12-3pm. They will be done again on April 2nd and 3rd 3. Spring term GED classes in Warm Springs will be Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays from 12-3.

The Warm Springs K8 Family Science Night for all Kinder-8th grade students is this Wednesday from 4-6pm. There will be science experiments for all ages, the 7th & 8th grade science fair and dinner.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team has a Youth Workforce Development Opportunity for up to 4 youth ages 14-18. The Grow with Google Learning Stipends provide the chance to get paid to learn. The deadline to apply is March 20th. For more information contact sara@wscat.org.

The Miss Warm Springs Pageant is on Friday, March 22nd at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 6pm and the pageant will begin at 7.

A FAFSA Workshop for High School Seniors and Parents and for New and Current College Students will be held on Wednesday March 27th at the Education Building. You do need to set up an FSA-ID.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced vacancies on the Telco Board of Directors, the Tribal Employment Rights (TERO) Commission and the Education Committee. Interested applicants must apply by Friday, April 5th no later than 5pm. Submit letters of interest & resumes to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

The Range & Ag Department will host a Horse Castration Clinic. It’s free to Tribal Members and sponsored by Oregon State Veterinary School and Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources. It’s on Saturday April 6th at the Rodeo Grounds. Help with horse transportation is available and spots are limited. There will also be a Horse Teeth Floating Clinic on May 11th. For information and to reserve a spot for either, call Suzi Miller 541-553-2007.

First Nations Vet & Fences for Fido are doing free spay/neuter clinics in Warm Springs this April. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There is no cost for services and registration is required. Clinics will be held at Fire & Safety on April 20th and 21st. Services will include Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication. Register online at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or by calling ‪(503) 451-0765.