KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 24, 2024

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a Color Run tomorrow. They will have walk around the walking path at 3:30. After everyone walks one lap around they will begin the ceremony of colors.

Warm Springs Recreation will host the Spring Break 2024 “Easter is Upon Us” Social Powwow and Drummerz Jam tomorrow. There will be a potluck at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30 in the Community Center gym.

All Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Programs will be closed this week.

Warm Springs Prevention’s Spring Kid’s Carnival is on Tuesday, March 26th from 6-8pm in the old school gym. There will be games and prizes for the whole family.

An Easter treats family drive-thru event will be held this Thursday in the Warm Springs Community Center parking lot. Parents/guardians can drive-thru and pick up treats for your family Easter celebration from noon until 3 that day. This is an alcohol and drug-free event sponsored by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Health & Human Services.

The Mt Hood Meadows Tribal Ski and Snowboard Day is the Friday of Spring Break, March 29th. You can download forms to complete to participate at https://kwso.org by clicking on the events tab. For more information, email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The “Rejoice with Our Youth Round Dance” is coming up March 29-30 at the Warm Springs Tribal Youth Center, beginning at 7 both nights. All singers and dancers are welcome. Interested vendors should call/text 541-410-3293.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.