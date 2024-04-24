VeggieRx Sign Up Today

VeggieRx is a FREE produce prescription program for individuals experiencing food insecurity and diet-related diseases(s).

Eligible participants are provided 10 weeks of produce shares, 1:1 coaching and nutrition education resources.

If you want to learn more and get help enrolling, VeggieRX will be set up at the Family Resource Center today, Wednesday, April 24, 2024 – from 11am – 1pm.

You can also reach out to Kelly Moffatt at the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance at 541-310-3111 or email her at kelly@hdffa.org

VRx Enrollment Flyer 2024