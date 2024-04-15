KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 16, 2024

Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda this morning: Tribal Court Update; Public Safety Update; and Warm Springs Local Housing Authority. In the afternoon is: Head Start/Daycare; and Update Finance Plan.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom today. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. They meet today at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving baked chicken thighs & drumsticks with black bean pilaf salad from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

The Oregon State University Extension Service in Warm Springs welcomes the public to a Soils and Soil Health Lunch and Learn today from noon to 1 in the Education Building Conference Room. It will feature a free lunch and discussion about the basics of soil, soil testing, and soil health. They will discuss practical approaches to improve gardens, landscapes, and farm fields.

There is a Wellbriety class today at from 1-2:00 at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center conference room. All are welcome.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts. It is open on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-5pm and from 1-7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Projects could include wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well.

Warm Springs K8 Parent Teacher Conferences are this afternoon. WSK8 teachers will be available for drop-in conferences from 4-6 pm. Teachers from MHS and Bridges High school will also be at the K-8 for their spring conferences during this time.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet during lunch tomorrow.

The Head Start / ECE Family Info Fair is back from 3-6pm tomorrow at the ECE Center. There will be produce and food pantry items available, STEM kits for families and the Insurance Office from the Health & Wellness Center will be there. Families can stop by when you pick up your child or just before.

The Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day 2024 parade and ceremony in Warm Springs is on Saturday, April 27th. Parade lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. An honors ceremony and lunch will follow. Donations are being accepted. For more information call Susan Guerin at 360-952-2537.

The Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome event is coming up Thursday May 2nd from 4-6pm. Families can register their children who will be 5 on or before September 1st for kindergarten, meet the teachers and learn more about the kinder program at the K8. If you miss the welcome event you can register your incoming kindergartener in the school office.

Tribal Council Agency District representatives have set the date of the Wasco Chieftainship Election for Wednesday, May 15th. Polls will be open from 8am to 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Absentee ballots need to be received by May 15th in order to be counted.