KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 19, 2024

It’s senior breakfast today. They’ll have French toast, pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon and fresh fruit. Senior breakfast is from 7:30-9:30 this morning at the Senior Center.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is looking for old, unwanted non-running cars for training purposes. Fire & Safety personnel will pick them up and get rid of them after training. They do not need titles, only a signed release form. Contact Warm Springs Fire & Safety if you’re interested.

Warm Springs Prevention is having a Community Opioid Education Night this evening in the Community Center social hall. Dinner will start at 5:30, followed by a presentation, panel discussion and door prizes.

Thrive Central Oregon’s We Are Home Film Festival starts at 6pm at the Madras theater. This free event is part of the Spring for Thrive fundraiser- a week every year where Thrive raises funds to support community members with rental, deposit, and application fee assistance. Five short films from new and upcoming filmmakers will be screened during the event. It is free and open to the public.

3 Peaks CrossFit is sponsoring a free pancake feed this Saturday at Warm Springs Market. Everyone is welcome to stop by for free pancakes starting at 8am and going until 11am or until they run out of supplies.

On Sunday, there will be an Earth Day cleanup in Simnasho from 9am to 2pm. Supplies, door prizes and lunch will be provided for volunteers. Meet at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The annual Earth Day Warm Springs community cleanup along Hollywood Blvd. is on Monday, April 22nd starting at 9am until 12:30. Meet at the Community Wellness Center parking lot. Supplies and lunch will be provided and there will be a raffle for participants.

The Senior Wellness Program’s next Elders’ Movie Night is Tuesday April 23rd. They will take seniors to watch the 4:35pm showing of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare at the Madras Cinema 5. They will start picking up at 3pm. If you would like to attend, call 541-553-3313.

Southern Oregon University is offering a program for motivated Native American students who are completing grades 7-12 to attend a camp July 6th – 12th. Students will explore a broad range of classes, lectures, cultural experiences, and recreational activities at Konaway Nika Tillicum on the Southern Oregon University campus in Ashland. Learn more at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List. You will need to share your name and contact information plus your child’s name and date of birth. The Health & Wellness Center will be doing two Head Start Round Up dates this summer so sharing your contact details will help with notifying you of those dates and the process.