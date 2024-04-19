KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 20, 2024

3 Peaks CrossFit is sponsoring a free pancake feed this morning at Warm Springs Market. Everyone is welcome to stop by for free pancakes starting at 8am and going until 11am or until they run out of supplies.

The Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corp is hiring young people ages 16-18 in Central Oregon for 8 weeks of natural resources conservation work on their first ever Tribal Youth Affinity Crew. The crew will run June 24-August 15 Monday through Thursday. Learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

This Sunday, there will be an Earth Day cleanup in Simnasho from 9am to 2pm. Supplies, door prizes and lunch will be provided for volunteers. Meet at the Simnasho Longhouse. The annual Earth Day Warm Springs community cleanup along Hollywood Blvd. is on Monday starting at 9am until 12:30. Meet at the Community Wellness Center parking lot. Supplies and lunch will be provided and there will be a raffle for participants.

The Senior Wellness Program’s next Elders’ Movie Night is Tuesday April 23rd. They will take seniors to watch the 4:35pm showing of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare at the Madras Cinema 5. They will start picking up at 3pm. If you would like to attend, call 541-553-3313.

The Wasco Chief Election is May 15th. Candidates that will be on the ballot are invited to contact KWSO so we can set up a short interview. We hope to share comments from each candidate so Agency District voters can be better informed for voting. Candidates can call 541-553-1968 or email KWSO@wstribes.org.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

The 25th Warm Springs Annual Honor Elders Day will be held on May 10th at the Agency Longhouse, starting at 9am. This year’s theme is “Peanuts.”

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List. You will need to share your name and contact information plus your child’s name and date of birth. The Health & Wellness Center will be doing two Head Start Round Up dates this summer so sharing your contact details will help with notifying you of those dates and the process.