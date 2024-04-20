KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 21, 2024

This Sunday from 10am to 3pm there’s a Free Walk-In Medical Clinic in the Community Center Parking Lot. If you have any health concerns that you would like addressed please show up. This service is being provided by Medical Teams International in collaboration with Warm Springs Managed Care.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

There’s an Earth Day cleanup in Simnasho from 9am to 2pm today. Supplies, door prizes and lunch will be provided for volunteers. Meet at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The annual Earth Day Warm Springs community cleanup along Hollywood Boulevard is tomorrow starting at 9am until 12:30. Meet at the Community Wellness Center parking lot. Supplies and lunch will be provided and there will be a raffle for participants.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome event is coming up Thursday May 2nd from 4-6pm. Families can register their children who will be 5 on or before September 1st for kindergarten, meet the teachers and learn more about the kinder program at the K8. If you miss the welcome event you can register your incoming kindergartener in the school office.

Tribal Council Agency District representatives have set the date of the Wasco Chieftainship Election for Wednesday, May 15th. Polls will be open from 8am to 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Absentee ballots need to be received by May 15th in order to be counted.

The Kingdom Council of Warm Springs invites interested people to attend a meeting about “Contagious Disciple Making” tomorrow from 7-9pm at the Warm Springs Baptist Church. They will hold a workshop presented by One Blood USA at the Baptist Church on Saturday April 27th 10am to 5pm. For information, you can call 225-937-1234.

The Senior Wellness Program’s next Elders’ Movie Night is Tuesday April 23rd. They will take seniors to watch the 4:35pm showing of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare at the Madras Cinema 5. They will start picking up at 3pm. If you would like to attend, call 541-553-3313.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

The 25th Warm Springs Annual Honor Elders Day will be held on May 10th at the Agency Longhouse, starting at 9am. This year’s theme is “Peanuts.”