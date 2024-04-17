KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 18, 2024

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will sign a memorandum of understanding with the City of Bend this morning at 11.

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services will host an event in recognition of National Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention Month today on the lawn area by the Behavioral Health Center from 12-1:30. It will feature speakers, a meal and round dance.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts. It is open on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-5pm and from 1-7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Projects could include wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well.

Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Track & Field have a meet at Madras High School today starting at 3:30.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

PIRS by SriPonya is sponsoring a Screening of “Tipping the Pain Point” Documentary this evening at the Madras Cinema 5. TIPPING THE PAIN SCALE is an award-winning feature documentary film capturing the hopeful story of six remarkable Americans demonstrating how we can change for good, and begin healing our communities, one person at a time. Doors open at 6pm and the movie starts at 6:30. It’s a free event and will include the movie and a panel after, popcorn and a drink. First Come, First Serve and all are welcome.

Warm Springs Prevention is having a Community Opioid Education Night this Friday in the Community Center social hall. Dinner will start at 5:30, followed by a presentation, panel discussion and door prizes.

Join Thrive Central Oregon at the Madras Theater tomorrow for the We Are Home Film Festival. This free event is part of the Spring for Thrive fundraiser- a week every year where Thrive raises funds to support community members with rental, deposit, and application fee assistance. Five short films from new and upcoming filmmakers will be screened during the event. It is free and open to the public.

3 Peaks CrossFit is sponsoring a free pancake feed this Saturday at Warm Springs Market. Everyone is welcome to stop by for free pancakes starting at 8am and going until 11am or until they run out of supplies.

This Sunday, there will be an Earth Day cleanup in Simnasho from 9am to 2pm. Supplies, door prizes and lunch will be provided for volunteers. Meet at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The annual Earth Day Warm Springs community cleanup is on Monday, April 22nd starting at 9am until 12:30. Meet at the Community Wellness Center parking lot. Supplies and lunch will be provided and there will be a raffle for participants.

The Range & Ag Department will host a Horse Teeth Floating Clinic. The cost is $25 per horse for Tribal Members. It’s being provided by Oregon State University Veterinary School. It’s on Saturday May 11th at the Rodeo Grounds. This is for halter broke horses only. For information and to reserve a spot call Suzi Miller 541-553-2007.