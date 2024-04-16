KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 17, 2024

Here is what is on today’s Tribal Council agenda: Adoption 101 and Joint Health 101.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Baked salmon is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

A women’s crafting circle, a time to visit and bring your own crafts to work on in the company of other women, meets today from noon to 1:30 and from 5:30 to 7pm at the Papalaxsimisha office, which is the white building next to the Warm Springs Library.

The Head Start / ECE Family Info Fair is back this afternoon from 3-6pm at the ECE Center. There will be produce and food pantry items available, STEM kits for families and the Insurance Office from the Health & Wellness Center will be there. Families can stop by when you pick up your child or just before.

Warm Springs K-8 soccer teams are hosting Elton Gregory today at 4:00.

PIRS by SriPonya is sponsoring a Screening of “Tipping the Pain Point” Documentary tomorrow at the Madras Cinema 5. TIPPING THE PAIN SCALE is an award-winning feature documentary film capturing the hopeful story of six remarkable Americans demonstrating how we can change for good, and begin healing our communities, one person at a time. Doors open at 6pm and the movie starts at 6:30. It’s a free event and will include the movie and a panel after, popcorn and a drink. First Come, First Serve and all are welcome.

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services will host an event tomorrow in recognition of National Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention Month. It will take place 18th on the lawn area by the Behavioral Health Center from 12-1:30 and feature speakers, a meal and round dance.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

This Sunday, April 21st there will be an Earth Day cleanup in Simnasho from 9am to 2pm. Supplies, door prizes and lunch will be provided for volunteers. Meet at the Simnasho Longhouse. The annual Earth Day Warm Springs community cleanup is on Monday, April 22nd starting at 9am until 12:30. Meet at the Community Wellness Center parking lot. Supplies and lunch will be provided and there will be a raffle for participants.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

Homeowners living in Warm Springs, who are elders 55 and older or disabled can apply for the construction of a wheelchair ramp at your home at no cost. If you are interested, please call Dorothea Thurby at 541-647-9001 to be signed up or get more information.