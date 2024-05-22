In a Landscape Returns to Warm Springs June 1st

Founded in 2016 by classical pianist Hunter Noack, IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit outdoor concert series where America’s most stunning landscapes replace the traditional concert hall

In a Landscape returns to Warm Springs on June 1st to play down County Line Road on Sidwalter Flat in the big open with a view of the Cascades. Things get underway at 5. At 6 there will be a performance by Warm Springs’ own James Edmund Greeley at 6.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is distributing tickets for Reservation Residents to the the June 1st In A Landscape Concert in Warm Springs. Stop by their office on campus or contact Dustin Seyler.