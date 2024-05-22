May 21st Local Election Results

The Oregon Secretary of State website has posted preliminary results for yesterday’s primary election, May 21, 2024.

In Jefferson County, the race for Jefferson County Commissioner position 3, will continue in the November Election. Top vote getters were Brandie McNamee (with 26.23% of the vote) and Seth Taylor (with 25.09% of the vote) This position can be elected at the Primary if a candidate receives 50%+1 votes. With that not occurring – the winner will be decided in the November 5th election – the race between the top two finishers in the Primary – Brandie McNamee & Seth Taylor.

The Jefferson County Rural Fire District operational levy passed for their $14.5 million bond plan to expand the fire station and improve equipment.

For the two Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District measures – the vote to dissolve the district passed however the vote to reform the district failed.

4,986 ballots had been counted as of this morning out of the 17,279 registered voters in Jefferson County

The tally of votes can be found at the Oregon Secretary of State Website: https://results.oregonvotes.gov/Default.aspx