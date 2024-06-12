KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 12, 2024

Today’s Timber Committee Tour has been cancelled.

Warm Springs Fire Management’s Camp Crew Training is tomorrow 9am-3pm. Anyone interested in being on a camp crew should attend. Get more information and register by calling 541-553-1146 and ask for dispatch.

School’s out for summer but at the Warm Springs K8 Academy the office will be open 7 am – 4 pm weekdays until June 20th. It will be closed on June 19th for the Juneteenth holiday.

Just a reminder that families who have not yet registered your child for kindergarten can do so by stopping by the WSK8 Office. Kids who are 5 on or before September 1, 2024 are eligible to attend kindergarten this fall. There is also an opportunity to Kinder Kids to get a jump start on the new school year by attending Summer Acceleration at the K8 from July 29th – August 16th. You can learn more and sign up at the Warm Springs K8 office as well.

The Warm Springs Boys and Girls Club will be closed the rest of this week and will start their Summer Program next Monday. Hours will be 8am to 5pm. The Summer Meals Program doesn’t begin until July so kids need to have breakfast and bring lunch. The Summer Program is fee is $25 and its open to youth ages 5 and up. The club is located at the Warm Springs K8.

Miss Indian Northwest Pageant talent presentations are tomorrow at the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry (OMSI). Doors open at 5pm, and the show at 7. Thyrecia Simtustus from Warm Springs is one of the contestants. For ticket information, visit the Miss Indian Northwest Pageant Facebook page.

Local Warm Springs Residents are reminded that tomorrow night Pacific Power has a scheduled power outage that is planned for 11pm until 4am on Friday Morning. They will be working to upgrade the local substation behind the Casino. Areas affected include Sunnyside and Dry Creek to all the Warm Springs Subdivisions, the Highway 26 corridor, County Line Road and Sidwalter. The work has been scheduled to minimize impact on residents and businesses.

Festival of Nations, a celebration of the traditions and culture of the Columbia River Tribes, is coming up this Saturday at the Cascade Locks Marina. It starts at 11am and will go until 8pm. There will be a kid’s mini powwow, bouncy castles, live traditional demos, salmon bake & food vendors, talks by river chiefs & elected leaders, and native vendors. Grand entry is at 5pm, and dancers dressed in regalia will receive a monetary gift. Entry is free. For more information visit Gorge Festival of Nations dot com www.gorgefestivalofnations.com.

Canyon Ranch Kids Camp, a privately owned Christian Camp, is open to boys and girls ages 8 to 13. The boys camp will be June 22-24, and girls camp June 25-27. Permission slips are available at the Warm Springs K8 office, Warm Springs Market and from Gladys Grant.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.