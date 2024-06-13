KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 14, 2024

The Warm Springs Boys and Girls Club is closed today. The Summer Program will begin on Monday, June 17th. Hours will be 8am to 5pm. The Summer Meals Program doesn’t begin until July, so kids need to bring breakfast and lunch. Membership applications are available now. The Summer Program is fee is $25 and its open to youth ages 5 and up. They should plan to bring a backpack, water bottle, and a change of clothes for water play days.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education’s Head Start graduation is this morning at 10 in the Community Center gym.

The Loren Ray Suppah Memorial Pride Run & Relay is tomorrow in Simnasho. Categories are: a 2-mile fun walk & run, 5k walk & run, and 15 mile walk OR run. Register online now for the 5K & 2-MILE or RELAY. Registration tomorrow begins at 7am.

Festival of Nations, a celebration of the traditions and culture of the Columbia River Tribes takes place tomorrow at the Cascade Locks Marina. It starts at 11am and will go until 8pm. There will be a kids mini powwow, bouncy castles, live traditional demos, salmon bake & food vendors, talks by river chiefs & elected leaders, and native vendors. Grand entry is at 5pm, and dancers dressed in regalia will receive a monetary gift. Entry is free. For more information visit www.gorgefestivalofnations.com.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp, hosted by the MHS Basketball Programs, is Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday next week. Camp for 1st thru 4th grades will be from 9-11am. Grades 5-9 are going to be from 11:30am to 1:30pm. The cost is $50. For more information, contact Nick Brown or Heath Alexander at MHS.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs annual Employee Appreciation Day luncheon will be held from noon to 3 next Friday, June 21st at the Tribal Administration Building.

2024 Warm Springs Thursday Market will be Thursdays 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion, starting June 27th. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is on Wednesday, June 26th 9am to 1pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. Health Fair t-shirts will be given to everyone who turns in a completed passport. Be sure to check in and get your card before you visit the booths.

The 2024 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race will be held in memory of Johnnie LeClaire. It’s on Saturday, June 29th. The senior race starts at 8am and junior races at 8:20 at Warm Springs Shaker Church. FMI: email hisatakeranch@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Parade is on Saturday, June 29th. The theme is: Culture & Heritage: Past, Present & Future. The Horse Parade begins at 10:45am, and the traditional parade at 11.

Simnasho’s 21st Annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow & Encampment is coming up July 8-10 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor.