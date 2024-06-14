KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 15, 2024

Festival of Nations, a celebration of the traditions and culture of the Columbia River Tribes, is happening today at the Cascade Locks Marina. It starts at 11am and will go until 8pm. There will be a kids mini powwow, bouncy castles, live traditional demos, salmon bake & food vendors, talks by river chiefs & elected leaders, and native vendors. Grand entry is at 5pm, and dancers dressed in regalia will receive a monetary gift. Entry is free. For more information visit www.gorgefestivalofnations.com.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp, hosted by the MHS Basketball Programs, will be held Monday-Wednesday next week. Camp for 1st thru 4th grades will be from 9-11am. Grades 5-9 are going to be from 11:30am to 1:30pm. The cost is $50. For more information, contact Nick Brown or Heath Alexander at MHS.

Portraits in Red: Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project, a traveling exhibit, is on display at the Museum at Warm Springs until September 7th.

Just a reminder that families who have not yet registered your child for kindergarten can do so by stopping by the WSK8 Office. Kids who are 5 on or before September 1, 2024 are eligible to attend kindergarten this fall. There is also an opportunity to Kinder Kids to get a jump start on the new school year by attending Summer Acceleration at the K8 from July 29th – August 16th. You can learn more and sign up at the Warm Springs K8 Academy office as well.

The Warm Springs Boys and Girls Club Summer Program will begin on Monday. Hours will be 8am to 5pm. The Summer Meals Program doesn’t begin until July so kids need to bring breakfast and lunch. Membership applications are available now. The Summer Program is fee is $25 and its open to youth ages 5 and up. They should plan to bring a backpack, water bottle, and a change of clothes for water play days.

Boarding School Orientation will be held on Friday, June 28th at noon and Saturday, June 29th at 9am at the Education Building, first floor conference room. Students and families can meet representatives from Riverside Indian School in Oklahoma and Chemawa Indian School in Salem. 2024-25 boarding school applications are available now at the Higher Education office and the deadline to apply is July 31st. For more information call 541-553-3311.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler to complete paperwork and secure a spot 541-460-2336.

2024 Warm Springs Thursday Market will be Thursdays 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion, starting June 27th. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.