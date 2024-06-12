KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 12, 204

People enrolled in the VeggieRx program can pick up their produce today starting around 11am at the Family Resource Center. You can still sign up too. Stop by and talk with Dayle Tufti. VeggieRx will be having a Meet the Farmer Tasting event next Thursday with a menu that includes locally grown produce. Everyone is welcome from 11am – 1pm.

Local Warm Springs Residents are reminded that Pacific Power has a scheduled power outage starting tonight at 11pm until 4am tomorrow Morning. They will be working to upgrade the local substation behind the Casino. Areas affected include Sunnyside and Dry Creek to all the Warm Springs Subdivisions, the Highway 26 corridor, County Line Road and Sidwalter. The work has been scheduled to minimize impact on residents and businesses.

The Miss Indian Northwest Pageant talent presentations are today at the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry (OMSI). Doors open at 5pm, and the show at 7. Thyrecia Simtustus from Warm Springs is one of the contestants. For ticket information, visit the Miss Indian Northwest Pageant Facebook page.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education’s Head Start graduation is tomorrow at 10am in the Community Center gym.

Warm Springs ECE is now seeking families interesting in Head Start this fall as well as children seeking child care. You can complete an intake form at the ECE front desk. Call if you have questions 541-553-3241.

The Loren Ray Suppah Memorial Pride Run & Relay is this Saturday in Simnasho. Categories are: a 2-mile fun walk & run, 5k walk & run, and 15 mile walk OR run. Registration links are available on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO.org. (5k & 2-mile registration https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfGv0sHTYy_XvweSom0zolh-7g4E7kJ7Cp369eibQYohEa8xg/viewform?pli=1 Registraiton link for relay https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd7EZtqv88_X3gADjtlKsZbJG_4SUrq52KirCyCG7htBnB6NA/viewform )

Festival of Nations, a celebration of the traditions and culture of the Columbia River Tribes, is coming up this Saturday June 15th at the Cascade Locks Marina. It starts at 11am and will go until 8pm. There will be a kids mini powwow, bouncy castles, live traditional demos, salmon bake & food vendors, talks by river chiefs & elected leaders, and native vendors. Grand entry is at 5pm, and dancers dressed in regalia will receive a monetary gift. Entry is free. For more information visit Gorge Festival of Nations dot com www.gorgefestivalofnations.com.

The Jefferson Co Library summer reading program has begun. You can learn more and sign up at www.jcld.org.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp, hosted by the MHS Basketball Programs, is coming up next Monday thru Wednesday. Camp for 1st thru 4th grades will be from 9-11am. Grades 5-9 are going to be from 11:30am to 1:30pm. The cost is $50. For more information, contact Nick Brown or Heath Alexander at MHS.

Friday, June 21st, 1-4pm is World Go Out and Skate Day at Elmer Quinn Park. There will be Tricks, a Skateboard Fix Table, Local Skaters, DJ, Pizza, and Giveaways. The event is free and everyone is welcome.

A Wasco Appreciation Dinner will be held on Wednesday, June 26th at 5:30 at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner, war bonnet ceremony and giveaway. Everyone is welcome.