KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 21, 2024

Fridays at the Behavioral Health Center, there is Relapse Prevention class from 11am to noon and a War Wellbriety Meeting with Bonita at noon. A support group for individuals experiencing anxiety is held every Friday from 3-4pm. The sessions help with managing anxiety in a safe, non-judgmental and accepting environment.

Canyon Ranch Camp will start this Saturday at 8am. Interested youth not signed up can get registration forms at the Warm Springs market. This camp is for kids ages 8 through 13. It is located on Gladys Grant’s ranch, 8 miles from Warm Springs, off of the Pelton Dam Road. This year, it will be Saturday, June 22nd through Monday, June 24th. For more information call Gladys 541-325-2650. Registrations need to be received today.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs annual Employee Appreciation Day luncheon is this afternoon from noon to 3 at the Tribal Administration Building.

Today from 1-4pm is World Go Out and Skate Day at Elmer Quinn Park. There will be Tricks, a Skateboard Fix Table, Local Skaters, DJ, Pizza, and Giveaways. The event is free and everyone is welcome.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is on Wednesday, June 26th 9am to 1pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. Health Fair t-shirts will be given to everyone who turns in a completed passport! Be sure to check in and get your card before you visit the booths.

The Pi-ume-sha Men’s & Women’s Softball Slam is June 28-30 at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. For more info, contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172.

Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association is hosting an open Pi-ume-sha Treaty Days Rodeo Saturday, June 29th. On Sunday, June 30th the association will host a “Kids Day Rodeo.” Admission is $10 per vehicle. For more information, please call 541.460.8687.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Parade is on Saturday, June 29th. The theme is: Culture & Heritage: Past, Present & Future. The Horse Parade begins at 10:45am, and the traditional parade at 11.

Warm Springs Culture & Heritage Department is taking registration for the Sharing Cultures Youth Camp to be held July 15-19 at the HeHe Longhouse. It’s open to a limited number of youth ages 10-16 who will attend with youth from the Yavapai Apache Nation in Arizona to share and learn with. Register at the Culture and Heritage office.

Warm Springs Extension Service is inviting people to join them on the Summer Fruit Loop Tour, Tuesday July 23rd. They will be visiting several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop. You will need to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available for those who want to ride. Let them know if you will be riding or driving your own vehicle. Contact Sara Olson 541-553-3238.

The Summer Recreation Program at the Community Center is open to youth ages 6 to 17 through August 9th. Parents/guardians can sign kids up at the Recreation office.

Warm Springs Recreation and Madras High School are partnering for a series of sports camps in July. July 10th is softball camp, July 17th there’s a golf camp, a baseball camp will be held July 22nd and cheer camp July 31st. Camps are free and open to the first 25 youth to sign up.