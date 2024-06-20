Stronghold Fire – June 19, 2024

Yesterday, June 19, 2024, around 6pm the Stronghold Fire started in the area of the old mill desks and spread across the hill on the East side of Highway 26, past Indian Head Casino to just South of the Warm Springs Media Center and KWSO. The fire was contained at roughly 90 acres.

The Incident commander (IC) in response yesterday was Sam Billy Chinook who took on the fire in fuels of dry grass and shrubs in a very steep terrain of rocky outcroppings. They brought in engines, fuels crew, shot crew and the Structure fire and safety crew, as well as law enforcement.

The fire was handed off to IC Leonard Charley for night operations which included patrolling along the Hwy 26, monitoring hot spots and visible flame areas.

Today they will be in patrol status, mopping up hot spots and holding the line.

Additional Fire Management traffic is expected in the area of Highway 3 so motorists should be aware

Photos provided by Warm Springs Fire Management with credit to Tony Holliday