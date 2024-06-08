KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 9, 2024

The 3rd Annual Honoring All Head Start to College Graduates Warm Springs Community Parade is this morning. The parade route is from the Old Elementary to the Community Center. Line-up beings at 8:30am and the parade starts at 11. All graduates are welcome to participate. The community is encouraged to line the parade route and cheer them on.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Warm Springs Prevention & JCP are having a Family Movie Night on Monday on the lawn outside the Behavioral Health Center at 9pm. They are showing Kung Fu Panda 4.

Papalaxsimisha is inviting elders and community members to its Soups & Stories series, starting tomorrow. This month, they would like to hear stories and histories on the Simnasho Church. Dinner will be at 6pm, and story time at 6:30 at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The Branch of Natural Resources’- Wildlife, Range, and Ag department would like to invite public participation in a meeting to discuss wild horse population concerns and potential solutions. The meeting will take place in the Community Center’s Social Hall on Tuesday, June 11th from 5:30- 8 pm. All guests are welcome and dinner will be provided.

The Miss Indian Northwest Pageant talent presentations are on Thursday, June 13th at the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry (OMSI). Doors open at 5pm, and the show at 7. Thyrecia Simtustus from Warm Springs is one of the contestants. For ticket information, visit the Miss Indian Northwest Pageant Facebook page.

The Loren Ray Suppah Memorial Pride Run & Relay is on Saturday, June 15th in Simnasho. Categories are: a 2-mile fun walk & run, 5k walk & run, and 15 mile walk OR run. Registration Links: 5K & 2-MILE REGISTRATION / RELAY REGISTRATION

The Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is on Wednesday, June 26th 9am to 1pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. Health Fair t-shirts will be given to everyone who turns in a completed passport! Be sure to check in and get your card before you visit the booths.

Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association is hosting an open Pi-ume-sha Treaty Days Rodeo Saturday, June 29th. On Sunday, June 30th the association will host a “Kids Day Rodeo.” Admission is $10 per vehicle. For more information, please call 541.460.8687.

The Jefferson Co Library summer reading program is June 1-August 31. Learn more and sign up at www.jcld.org.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Parade is on Saturday, June 29th. The theme is: Culture & Heritage: Past, Present & Future. The Horse Parade begins at 10:45am, and the traditional parade at 11.

Warm Springs Culture & Heritage Department is taking registration for the Sharing Cultures Youth Camp to be held July 15-19 at the HeHe Longhouse. It’s open to a limited number of youth ages 10-16 who will attend with youth from the Yavapai Apache Nation in Arizona to share and learn with. Register at the Culture and Heritage office.