KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 23, 2024

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center offers several groups and classes on Tuesdays. Adult Anger Management Classes are from 9-10am. Community Health & Wellness group meets at 10am. There is a Wellbriety Meeting from 1-2pm. Adult A&D Education class is from 4-5pm. And, Youth Wellbriety meets from 4-5:00.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving black bean spinach casserole from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

A Women’s Crafting Circle meets tomorrow at the Papalaxsimisha office, located at 1142 Warm Springs Street. All women are welcome to bring their own craft and spend time with others at one of both sessions. Women’s Crafting Circle meets from noon to 2 and from 5:30-7:30.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has another Head Start Physical Round-up date for 3- and 4-year-olds scheduled for August 22nd. School Sports Physical clinics are set for this Thursday and another on August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids provides meals weekdays at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Family & friends are invited to a namegiving for the children of Phoebe Suppah – Dorothea, Stephan, Clarissa & Levi Joe – on Saturday, July 27th at He He Longhouse. Veterans are asked to attend as the oldest daughter will be going overseas in November for active duty. Richard Suppah’s children Rick and Rose will also receive names. For more information text/call Phoebe at 509-367-4822.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the financial education series “Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course,” via Zoom. It will start August 15th and meet every Thursday through September from 5:30-7:30 online. This course is required for anyone in the IDA program for home ownership. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org.

A free Summer Soccer Camp will be held in Warm Springs July 31st thru August 2nd. It’s open to all youth in 6th thru 12th grades. Warm Springs Potencial Soccer Workshop Registration (google.com)

Jim Pepper Fest 2024 is this Saturday, July 27th from noon to 5pm. It’s a family friendly event and free to attend at Columbia Park Annex on North Lombard Street & Woolsey Avenue in Portland. There will be Native artists, activities for the whole family and food. KWSO’s Samiakin Allen is the MC for the day. Learn more about the artists online. Later that evening, the Jim Pepper Native Arts Council will present “A Tribute to John Trudell” featuring Minnesota/Ojibwe songwriter Annie Humphrey, Warm Springs Nation singer Quiltman, Iowa-born folksinger & activist David Huckfelt and Portland guitar slinger Mark Shark Saturday at 7pm at Alberta Abbey in Portland. Proceeds will benefit the Jim Pepper Native Arts Council. You can purchase tickets in advance at https://www.jimpepperfest.net/.