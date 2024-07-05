Heat Wave Advice

A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service. It is to remain effective from July 5th through July 11th. A fire weather watch has also been put in place for Saturday July 6th.

With the rising of temperatures, it is important to remember to stay safe during this time. Heat-related illnesses are preventable, so it is vital to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and how to prevent it from happening to you.

The symptoms for heat exhaustion include:

Feeling faint or dizzy

Heavy Sweating

Fast or weak pulse

Feeling nauseous or Vomiting

Cold, pale, clammy skin

Muscle cramps

What to do in case of heat exhaustion:

Slowly drink water

Move into a cooler location

Lie down

Apply cool wet cloths to your body

Loosen any tight clothing

It is vital to know the difference between a heatstroke and heat exhaustion. A heat stroke is a medical emergency and should be reported immediately.

Symptoms include:

High body temperature.

Red, hot, damp or dry skin

Fast pulse

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Loss of consciousness

What to do:

Call 911

Move person to cool environment

Reduce person’s body heat

NEVER give a person experiencing heat stroke any fluids

Babies and younger children, older people, people with medical conditions and even pets are sensitive to heat.

Be prepared for heat by:

Staying hydrated. Avoid sugary and caffeinated drinks.

Eat light (ex. Fruits, salads, etc.)

Dressing in light and loose-fitting clothes

Reduce or eliminate strenuous activities

Use air conditioners if you have one. A fan will do good as well

If you are experiencing unhouse homelessness, go to your local cooling shelter. The Cooling Shelter in Warm Springs is located at the homeless shelter.