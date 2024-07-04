KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 5, 2024

The Boys and Girls Club is closed today.

KWSO will be broadcasting the Waterfront Blues Festival, live from Portland – courtesy of KBOO radio and Oregon Community Media. Bluesfest is today to Sunday, July 7. KWSO will be sharing the live music starting just before noon today and going to 10pm. The broadcast will be back Saturday and Sunday starting at noon. You can listen on your radio at 91.9FM, on our stream at KWSO.org and on your phone with the KWSO App.

For senior lunch today, Spanish casserole is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be picking up Thursday garbage routes with their regular Friday route today. They ask that caregivers, family, friends and neighbors check with their elderly and handicapped family/neighbors to help them get their household garbage totes/cans to the end of their driveways.

​The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open when the temperature exceeds 80 degrees and or from noon to 7:00pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Simnasho’s 21st Annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow & Encampment is coming up July 8-10 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. Monday, July 8th there’s a parade and stick game tourney. Tuesday, July 9th starts off with a weenie roast at 6pm, followed by new & re-joiners and the powwow. Specials planned for the evening are: Terry Keo Memorial Singing Contest; 6 & under boys/girls; Sweep Your Teepee World Championships; and Family Team Dance. Wednesday, July 10th there’s a potluck barbecue at 6pm and the powwow at 7. Wednesday’s specials are: Round Bustle; Puth-la-pa; Drummers’ Relay; Running of the Simnasho Derby; and 6 & Under, 7-12 years, 13-54 and 55 and older. Camping areas and some teepee poles are available.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler to complete paperwork and secure a spot 541-460-2336.

Portraits in Red: Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project, a traveling exhibit, is on display at the Museum at Warm Springs until September 7th.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities.