KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 6, 2024

KWSO is broadcasting the Waterfront Blues Festival, live from Portland – courtesy of KBOO radio and Oregon Community Media – today and tomorrow. KWSO will be sharing the live music starting at noon and going to 10pm. You can listen on your radio at 91.9FM, on our stream at kwso.org and on your phone with the KWSO App.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open when the temperature exceeds 80 degrees and or from noon to 7:00pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Simnasho’s 21st Annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow & Encampment is coming up Monday through Wednesday next week at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. Monday there’s a parade at 6:30 and stick game tourney at 7:45. Tuesday starts off with a weenie roast at 6pm, followed by new & re-joiners at 6:45 and the powwow at 7. And, Wednesday there’s a potluck barbecue at 6pm and the powwow at 7.

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids Program will begin on Monday, July 8th through August 16th at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

2024 Warm Springs Thursday Market will be Thursdays 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

Applications for the extra-curricular activities summer allowances available to Jefferson County 509-J & South Wasco County students in Warm Springs are open through Friday, July 12th. Application packets are available on the JOM CTWS Facebook page. You may email your application and support documents to JOM@wstribes.org or drop off to any of the parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White and Martha Alavarez. Please ensure that you completely fill out the forms to ensure timely process.

Friends of Baseball, NARA and Warm Springs Prevention are co-sponsoring a one-day Jefferson County Baseball and Softball Clinic for players age 10 and over who are ready to improve their skills. There is no cost, and spots are limited. It’s on Saturday, July 13th. Pre-registration opens at 9:30am for ages 10-12 and their clinic is from 10am until noon. Registration for players 13 and up opens at 12:30, and their clinic is from 1-3:00. For more information contact Andy Leonard at Warm Springs Prevention or email andy.leonard@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Extension Service is inviting people to join them on the Summer Fruit Loop Tour, Tuesday July 23rd. They will be visiting several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop. You will need to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available for those who want to ride. Let them know if you will be riding or driving your own vehicle. Contact Sara Olson 541-553-3238.