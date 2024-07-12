KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 13, 2024

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort will be open to Tribal Members and their immediate household only, free of charge from 11 am-6pm each today through Tuesday, July 16th. Tribal ID’s are required for entry.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open when the temperature exceeds 80 degrees and or from noon to 7:00pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Warm Springs ECE Daycare is now seeking families with children under 3 years of age interested in Child Care. This will help them project childcare needs as the program increases capacity to provide service. You can complete an intake form at the ECE front desk or download the form HERE and return to ECE or email to r.trimble@wstribes.org.

At KWSO we are currently participating in a national survey to see how folks are using new technology to listen and connect to us. We are asking community members to take 15 minutes to give us your feedback. The survey ends Monday July 15, 2024. CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY. Thanks in advance for taking the time to participate in this survey!

Quilts Coffee House in Simnasho is having a Tattoo Party and Concert featuring Annie Humphrey & David Huckfelt on Thursday, July 25th. The tattoo party is at noon and concert at 7pm. Admission is $5 per person and vendors are welcome.

Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program’s second round of funding is now open for applicants from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The financial aid is for needed repair or replacement of septic systems. The application is open now until August 31st. Applicants can apply online at www.coic.org/cosap and can also fill out the paper application available at the Warm Springs Public Utilities office and send it to septic@coic.org. COIC will collect and review applications and make sure homeowners meet the basic requirements, and then the Warm Springs Public Utilities department will be handling the inspections and installations.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler complete paperwork and secure a spot 541-460-2336.

The Summer Recreation Program at the Community Center is open to youth ages 6 to 17 through August 9th. Parents/guardians can sign kids up at the Recreation office.