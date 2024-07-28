KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 29, 2024

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids provides meals weekdays at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. For students enrolled in the Summer Acceleration Program, breakfast is from 8:45-9:15 and lunch 11:30 til noon. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11am to 12:30pm. Adolescent A&D Education class is every Monday from 4-5pm.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

The Madras White Buffalo summer football camp for 3rd-8th grade students is coming up August 12-15 at the high school. The 4-day clinic will be held from 2-3:30pm each day and coached by Madras football players. Register online no later than today. The cost is $40.

A free Summer Soccer Camp will be held in Warm Springs this Wednesday thru Friday. It’s open to all youth in 6th thru 12th grades. We have the registration link available: Warm Springs Potencial Soccer Workshop Registration (google.com)

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities.

A ribbon skirt making class is being offered August 23-25 for young people ages 14-24. Participants will tell their stories on their ribbon skirt and show it at a fashion show in Bend in October. All materials will be provided. In addition to the three days of class, there will be a designing class on August 15th and shopping day on August 19th. You must commit to attend all classes. To sign up, contact Waurica Miller at millerwaurica@gmail.com.

The Warm Springs ECE Center will be closed August 26-30 ahead of the new school year. It will be closed for the Labor Day holiday September 2nd. On September 3rd, day care and Head Start classrooms will hold open houses. The first day of school for both Day Care and Head Start will be Wednesday, September 4th.

The 2024 Back to School BBQ is August 29th 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. In addition to the BBQ and families connecting with teachers – there is the annual Resource Fair that offers programs, departments, & organizations the opportunity for community engagement.