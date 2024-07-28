Warm Springs OSU Extension – Peaches!

For Warm Springs OSU Extension’s Nutrition News – the spotlight is on Peaches!

Now if you are a Super Mario Brothers Fan, or a big fan of Bowser (or Jack Black) – you might want to learn more about Princess Peach’s namesake (the fruit).

NOD to that LOVE SONG here à https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imSefM4GPpE

In other PEACH NEWS –

When shopping for peaches – choose those that are smooth and without bruises of green areas. The red blush on some varieties is not a sign of ripeness.

In Oregon you can find locally grown peaches from May through October. (Be watching for details about the Fall Fruit Loop Tour – to stock up on peaches!)

To reduce browning, cut peaches just before serving.

Check out THIS INFORMATION from OSU Extension – chock full of Peach Info and recipes like the Peach & Carrot Smoothie – and Peach Salsa.

Here’s ANOTHER RECIPE for a Peach Sunday (Peaches + Brown Sugar, Butter & Cinnamon + Yogurt)

Yum!

Enjoy!!