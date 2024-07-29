KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 30, 2024

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center offers several groups and classes on Tuesdays. Adult Anger Management Classes are from 9-10am. Community Health & Wellness group meets at 10am. There is a Wellbriety Meeting from 1-2pm. Adult A&D Education class is from 4-5pm. And, Youth Wellbriety meets from 4-5:00.

A youth art camp sponsored by Papalaxsimisha, Warm Springs Recreation and the All My Relations program at Southern Oregon University continues today and tomorrow 9am to 3pm at the Community Center. Activities include painting, wood boxes, clay sculpting, string art, jewelry and beading. Kids are welcome to participate any day. On the final day of camp tomorrow, families are invited to an art showcase from 6-7pm.

A suicide prevention class open to teens and young adults called QPR is happening this morning at 10 at the Warm Springs Media Center. QPR stands for Question Persuade Refer and is like CPR, except for those having suicidal thoughts. The class is one hour and a certificate will be provided for completion. RSVP is requested by calling Cris at 458-281-3802 or email CrisD@bestcaretreatment.org. They also have a QPR class for adults on August 1st at Best Care in Madras. To rsvp call 541-475-6575.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving roasted pork, brown rice with gravy & mixed veggies from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

There’s a Family Movie Night tonight at 9 under the new Pavilion on campus.

Warm Springs Recreation and Madras High School are putting on a cheer camp tomorrow in Warm Springs. It is free and open to the first 25 youth to sign up.

A free Summer Soccer Camp will be held in Warm Springs tomorrow through Friday. It’s open to all youth in 6th thru 12th grades. Warm Springs Potencial Soccer Workshop Registration (google.com)

Madras High School’s Junior Buff Volleyball Camp is August 5-7 for incoming 3rd-8th graders. It’s from 9am-noon each day. The cost is $50 per player and they will take cash or check at the door.

KWSO is working with other stations that are part of Oregon Community Media and KBOO to provide coverage of candidates on the ballot in the November 2024 Election. We are seeking input on what you are interested in knowing about from those running for office. Please take time to participate in an online survey by August 14th.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is considering affordable rental housing for members working on the reservation. A larger data collection project is underway already in the form of a housing survey. They do need more input so if you have a chance to complete the housing survey – please do it. The new Workforce Survey would better assess the needs of Tribal Employees with regard to available housing, commuting issues, affordability and needs for additional options to attract and keep qualified employees who support Tribal Operations. https://kwso.org/2024/07/housing-workforce-survey/

The Center Foundation is doing baseline concussion testing for Central Oregon students ages 12-18. The next baseline testing date is Wednesday, August 28th at The Center. 9:00 am testing slots are currently open, with more opening as needed. This is a good time for local students to have a baseline test in preparation for fall and winter sports. Advance registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt, Program Manager, at 541-322-2323. The cost of each baseline test is $20.