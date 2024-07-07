KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 8, 2024

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids provides meals weekdays at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Starting today, breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will hear Enterprise Updates today. This morning is Indian Head Casino & Plateau Travel Plaza; Power & Water Enterprise; and Composite Products. This afternoon is Museum at Warm Springs; Telecom; Credit Enterprise; Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11am to 12:30pm. Adolescent A&D Education class is every Monday from 4-5pm.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open when the temperature exceeds 80 degrees and/or from noon to 7:00pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Simnasho’s 21st Annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow & Encampment Parade and Stick Game that was scheduled for tomorrow is cancelled due to a funeral. They will plan on continuing on with the the powwow on Tuesday evening as planned. Tuesday starts off with a weenie roast at 6pm, followed by new & re-joiners at 6:45 and the powwow at 7. And, Wednesday there’s a potluck barbecue at 6pm and the powwow at 7. Hot Summer Nights is held at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor.

Applications for the extra-curricular activities summer allowances available to Jefferson County 509-J & South Wasco County students in Warm Springs are open through Friday, July 12th. Application packets are available on the JOM CTWS Facebook page. You may email your application and support documents to JOM@wstribes.org or drop off to any of the parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White and Martha Alavarez. Please ensure that you completely fill out the forms to ensure timely process.

Friends of Baseball, NARA and Warm Springs Prevention are co-sponsoring a one-day Jefferson County Baseball and Softball Clinic for players age 10 and over who are ready to improve their skills. There is no cost, and spots are limited. It’s on Saturday, July 13th. Pre-registration opens at 9:30am for ages 10-12 and their clinic is from 10am until noon. Registration for players 13 and up opens at 12:30, and their clinic is from 1-3:00. For more information contact Andy Leonard at Warm Springs Prevention or email andy.leonard@wstribes.org.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

Warm Springs ECE Daycare is now seeking families with children under 3 years of age interested in Child Care. This will help them project child care needs as the program increases capacity to provide service. You can complete an intake form at the ECE front desk or download the form HERE and return to ECE or email to r.trimble@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is considering affordable rental housing for members working on the reservation. A larger data collection project is underway already in the form of a housing survey. They do need more input so if you have a chance to complete the housing survey – please do it. The new Workforce Survey would better assess the needs of Tribal Employees with regard to available housing, commuting issues, affordability and needs for additional options to attract and keep qualified employees who support Tribal Operations. FIND THE QR CODE HERE