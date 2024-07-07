Warm Springs ECE July News

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education July newsletter is out including news about contractors being more than half way through a roof replacement. As a new “pod” begins work – children are moved to different classrooms for safety and to avoid too much disruption from the work. Day Care programs operating over the summer are the Infant Center, Preschool Care and School Age Care. If you have child care needs, you can complete an intake form to get on the waiting list.

The Health & Wellness Center will be doing two Head Start Round Ups on Thursday July 18th and Thursday August 22nd. Appointments are required and you can get one by calling 541-553-2510. This is for incoming 3 & 4 year olds to the Head Start Program. To make sure your child is registered for the 2024-2025 Warm Springs Head Start Program school year, reach out to Paulette, Shondell or Laurissa in the ECE office.