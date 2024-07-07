KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 7, 2024

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from noon to 7:00pm and is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

KWSO is broadcasting the final day of the Waterfront Blues Festival, live from Portland – courtesy of KBOO radio and Oregon Community Media. KWSO will be sharing the live music starting at noon and going to 10pm. You can listen on your radio at 91.9FM, on our stream at kwso.org and on your phone with the KWSO App.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Simnasho’s 21st Annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow & Encampment Parade and Stick Game that was scheduled for tomorrow is cancelled due to a funeral. They will plan on continuing on with the the powwow on Tuesday evening as planned. Tuesday starts off with a weenie roast at 6pm, followed by new & re-joiners at 6:45 and the powwow at 7. And, Wednesday there’s a potluck barbecue at 6pm and the powwow at 7. Hot Summer Nights is held at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor.

The Central Oregon Disability Support Network is taking registrations for a Jefferson County Summer Nutrition Training event on July 23rd from 1-3pm at the Madras COCC Conference Room. They are hosting a parent training session with Jenny Janov, Pediatric Dietician with Eat, Play Thrive. She will share information about healthy eating habits, strategies for picky eaters, and food dislikes. To register, visit: https://www.codsn.org/events-and-calendar/.

Quilts Coffee House in Simnasho is having a Tattoo Party and Concert featuring Annie Humphrey & David Huckfelt on Thursday, July 25th. The tattoo party is at noon and concert at 7pm. Admission is $5 per person and vendors are welcome.

The Summer Recreation Program at the Community Center is open to youth ages 6 to 17 through August 9th. Parents/guardians can sign kids up at the Recreation office.

Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program’s second round of funding is now open for applicants from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The financial aid is for needed repair or replacement of septic systems. The application is open now until August 31st. Applicants can apply online at www.coic.org/cosap and can also fill out the paper application available at the Warm Springs Public Utilities office and send it to Septic at septic@coic.org. COIC will collect and review applications and make sure homeowners meet the basic requirements, and then the Warm Springs Public Utilities department will be handling the inspections and installations.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.