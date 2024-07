This week at the Warm Springs Thursday Market –

Emergency Management will be giving out books, stuffed animals and more. T

here will be the distribution of Fresh Harvest Kits.

ECE Daycare will be taking intakes for families interested in child care and also recruiting for new staff.

KWSO has some new photos from the campus area dating back to the 1950s & 1960s.

Check out the Warm Springs Thursday Market, at the new Campus Pavilion – every Thursday from 10:30am – 2pm!