KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 31, 2024

A free Summer Soccer Camp begins today and goes thru Friday. It’s open to all youth in 6th thru 12th grades. Warm Springs Potencial Soccer Workshop Registration (google.com)

A youth art camp sponsored by Papalaxsimisha, Warm Springs Recreation and the All My Relations program at Southern Oregon University is happening today from 9am to 3pm at the Community Center. Activities include painting, wood boxes, clay sculpting, string art, jewelry and beading. Families are invited to an art showcase to see the work from youth this evening from 6-7pm.

A parenting class meets each Wednesday morning from 11am until noon at Warm Springs Behavioral Health. Also on Wednesdays is a Grief Support Group for adults only from 4-5pm and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Meatloaf with potatoes, roasted roots & green salad is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Alcohol & Drug Education classes at the Senior Center will be held every Wednesday through the summer at 3pm. Seniors are welcome and can bring others interested in learning.

The Warm Springs Thursday Market is tomorrow 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

The Wings Invitational Youth Track Meet is coming up on Tuesday, August 13th at the K8 Track. Age divisions are 2-5, 6-9 and 10-12. Events are the 50, 100, 200, and 400-meter races, standing long jump, long jump, softball throw, and t-ball throw at WSK8 Academy. Registration begins at 5:30 and events at 6.

Small Business Success Days to help people to start or grow their small business will be held August 15th and 16th, 9am to 5pm at the Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise. There will be workshops on creating an easy business plan and finding funding for a small business. There will also be opportunities to meet with small business experts one-on-one or in small groups to get assistance and advice to start and grow your small business. Here is the link to register.

Central Oregon Septic Assistance Program’s second round of funding is now open for applicants from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The financial aid is for needed repair or replacement of septic systems. The application is open now until August 31st. Applicants can apply online at www.coic.org/cosap and can also fill out the paper application available at the Warm Springs Public Utilities office and send it to septic@coic.org. COIC will collect and review applications and make sure homeowners meet the basic requirements, and then the Warm Springs Public Utilities department will be handling the inspections and installations.

First Nations Veterinary and Fences for Fido will hold the final Warm Springs spay/neuter clinic of the year during Labor Day Weekend. It’s for dogs and cats and all pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There is no cost for services. The Warm Springs Spay/Neuter Clinic will be August 31st and September 1st at the Agency Fire Station. Services include: Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication. Online registration is preferred at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or you can call ‪(503) 451-0765.