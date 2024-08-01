KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 2, 2024

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Fridays at the Behavioral Health Center, there is Relapse Prevention class from 11am to noon and a War Wellbriety Meeting with Bonita at noon. A support group for individuals experiencing anxiety is held every Friday from 3-4pm. The sessions help with managing anxiety in a safe, non-judgmental and accepting environment.

The annual Community in the Park event is this Saturday at Sahalee Park in Madras. Volunteers will provide free goods and services from 9am to 4pm. There will be free bikes for kids while supplies last. Other free services include dental and medical, veterinary vaccines, haircuts, family photos, bicycle repairs, clothing and more. They’ll also have food, treats, children’s entertainment and live music – all free and open to all.

Medical Teams International Mobile Dental clinic will be in Warm Springs this Sunday, August 4th from 9:00-2:00 at the Physical Therapy Building on Campus next to the Court House. It’s a free clinic offering fillings, cleanings, checkups and exams.

Madras High School’s Junior Buff Volleyball Camp is Monday, August 5th- Wednesday, August 7th for incoming 3rd-8th graders. It’s from 9am-noon each day. The cost is $50 per player and they will take cash or check at the door.

The monthly Native Aspirations meeting is on Monday August 5th from noon to 1:30 at the Community Wellness Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided.

Madras High School is doing a youth cheer camp for kids in kindergarten thru 8th grade. It’s August 8th & 9th from 1-4pm in the MHS main gym. The cost is $50. Register online or visit the Madras High Cheerleading Facebook page for more information.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking one Tribal Member candidate for appointment to the Tribes’ Cannabis Regulatory Commission. To apply, send a statement of interest and qualifications to the Office of the Secretary-Treasurer at the Tribal Administration Building no later than 5pm September 30th.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.