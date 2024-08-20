KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 21, 2024

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Employee Appreciation Committee is having a back-to-school silent auction today in Pod A at the clinic from 9-3:30. All funds raised will go toward employee activities throughout the year.

A parenting class meets each Wednesday morning from 11am until noon at Warm Springs Behavioral Health. Also on Wednesdays is a Grief Support Group for adults only from 4-5pm and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Back Bones with roasted red potatoes and sweet pea salad is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Alcohol & Drug Education classes at the Senior Center will be held every Wednesday through the summer at 3pm. Seniors are welcome and can bring others interested in learning.

A Women’s Crafting Circle meets today at the Papalaxsimisha office, located at 1142 Warm Springs Street. All women are welcome to bring their own craft and spend time with others at one of both sessions. Women’s Crafting Circle meets from noon to 2 and from 5:30-7:30.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education will be hosting its family food pantry this afternoon from 3:30 until 5:30 in the ECE Lobby. Brought to families by NeighborImpact, the food pantry is open to anyone who stops by.

There is open gym volleyball for youth ages 10-18 today from 5-6:30pm at the old elementary. Contact Jaylyn Suppah for more info.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is having a Start Physical Round-up for 3- and 4-year-olds tomorrow. Call the clinic to schedule.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Back to School Yard Sale is this Friday, August 23rd 9am to 3pm at the Community Center. To sign up call 541-553-3243.

VeggieRx participants – this is your reminder to pick up your fresh produce tomorrow between noon and 4pm at the Family Resource Center.

The Warm Springs Thursday Market is tomorrow 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Warm Springs OSU extension, and the Community Action Team will be offering hot chocolate and choke cherry tea this week at the Thursday Market. I H S Pharmacy will have info about preventing opioid related deaths, including Medication Assisted Treatment, safe disposal kits, sharps containers, and other areas the pharmacy can help. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

The Bright Wood Airshow of the Cascades Festival is this Friday and Saturday at the Madras Airport. On Friday, gates open to the public at 1:00 and folks can see the aircraft collection, the Les Schwab Car Show and vendors. The Golden Knights performance is at 4pm and aerobatic performances start at 7. Special night performances will get going at 9. On Saturday, gates open at 9am. Golden Knights and aerobatic performances begin at 1:15. Visit cascadeairshow.com for details and tickets.

There’s a memorial for Simon Kalama and namegiving this Saturday. They will meet at 9am at the Agency Cemetery and go to the Agency Longhouse for the memorial and giveaway at 10. At 1:00 will be the namegiving for the grandchildren of Margie Kalama.

A Simnasho District meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, August 27th, to discuss 2025 Budget Priorities. Dinner is at 6, the meeting at 7 at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health is taking applications for the Permanent Supportive Housing Program. This program provides affordable housing with tenant support services to members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who are experiencing chronic homelessness, limited income, and mental or physical health issues, disabilities and/or substance use disorder.