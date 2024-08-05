Elk Fire NW of Madras 2,700 acres

Thunderstorms moved through parts of Central Oregon Sunday, bringing strong wind and lightning. Several new wildfires were reported, including the Elk Fire 7 miles northwest of Madras. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said two areas were given level 3 GO NOW evacuation orders. According to their Facebook page, those levels of evacuation would stay in place overnight.

Belmont Lane was shut down from the PGE gates to SW Columbia. And, people were asked to avoid Mountain View Drive for fire apparatuses.

Red Cross set up a temporary shelter at the fairgrounds in Madras. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has an evacuation map on its Facebook page.

Central OR Fire Info this morning reports that the Elk Fire is 2700 acres and a Type-3 Team has been ordered.

The Bennett Fire northeast of Antelope, reported at about 400 acres this morning, prompted the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office to issue a Level 3 GO NOW evacuation for the city of Antelope Sunday. According to Central OR Fire Info, crews made good progress on this fire overnight.

The Wildhorse Fire, located 10 miles south of Spray, was 60 acres as of last night and burning in very challenging terrain.